NBC names its pick to replace Hoda Kotb on ‘Today’ fourth hour

NBC News has announced that Sheinelle Jones will take Hoda Kotb’s spot as co-anchor of the fourth hour of “Today.”

Jones will officially join the show Jan. 12, 2026, when the show will also be retitled as “Today with Jenna and Sheinelle.”

After Hoda Kotb exited both the first two hours of “Today” and “Today with Hoda and Jenna” in January 2025, the network has turned to over 60 guest co-hosts, including other NBC News correspondents and anchors as well as big names from entertainment.

Many of them, including Hager’s husband Henry Hager, made multiple appearances.

During this time, the show was known as “Today with Jenna and Friends.”

Ahead of Kotb’s departure, the network announced it was not looking to fill the co-host role immediately and instead take some time to make a decision. Although not officially billed as such, it was hard not to see at least some of these guest gigs as informal on-air tryouts.

After the change, Jones will exit her role hosting the third hour of “Today,” leaving Craig Melvin, Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer as co-anchors. Melvin is also the co-anchor of the show’s first two hours alongside Savannah Guthrie.

Jones appointment to the role isn’t unexpected, as her existing role on “Today” means she’s already familiar to many viewers of the fourth hour. She’s also already working full time for NBC News whereas some of the other potential guest co-hosts would likely have needed to juggle other commitments with the show, which typically airs new episodes five days a week.

Jones has been with NBC News for 11 years, including much of that time as part of the “Today” family in various roles, including the third hour of the broadcast.