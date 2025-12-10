Telemundo launches community initiative tied to FIFA World Cup 26

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Telemundo has launched “Tu Momento. Tu Jugada.,” a national community initiative that will offer youth sports programming, mentorship, and local partnerships in the lead-up to FIFA World Cup 26. Supported by Comcast NBCUniversal, the campaign will travel to eight U.S. cities beginning Dec. 11.

The campaign, also referred to in English as Telemundo’s Next Play, is part of the network’s broader effort to engage Latino communities through sport and leadership development. Programming includes youth clinics, local festivals, mentorship sessions, and large-scale public viewing events.

The initiative will visit the San Francisco Bay Area, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. through a branded mobile experience tour. The tour will include interactive fan activities, appearances by Telemundo talent, and community events leading up to and during the FIFA World Cup.

“Through Tu Momento. Tu Jugada. we are inspiring youth, creating leadership opportunities, and strengthening grassroots sports while inviting fans everywhere to share their passion for the game,” said Christina Kolbjornsen, senior vice president of corporate affairs at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

The initiative features a digital storytelling series that highlights athletes, coaches, and community leaders, as well as “Café Golazo” community breakfasts convening local stakeholders to discuss investment and opportunity in World Cup host cities. Telemundo will also host large-scale public watch parties for key matches during the tournament.

In partnership with the U.S. Soccer Foundation, Telemundo will expand the Yes, Coach! program. The initiative aims to train 100,000 coaches and reach 3 million youth, supported by a new bilingual platform and a public service campaign airing across Telemundo and Comcast NBCUniversal networks.

“We are proud to partner with Telemundo on Tu Momento. Tu Jugada. to inspire young people, engage families, and strengthen communities through soccer,” said Ed Foster-Simeon, president and CEO of the U.S. Soccer Foundation.

The campaign is part of El Poder En Ti, Telemundo’s long-running community outreach platform focused on education, wellness, inclusion, and civic participation. With FIFA World Cup 26 set to take place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, this effort marks a further expansion of Telemundo’s community engagement activities.

