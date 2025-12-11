Michelle Wright to retire from WTAE Channel 4 after more than 30 years

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Michelle Wright, a longtime anchor at WTAE Channel 4, announced she will retire at the end of February 2026.

“Reaching this decision to step away has been bittersweet,” Wright said in a statement. “It has been a thrill to work alongside some of the best journalists in the business and I look forward to supporting this news team as a viewer for years to come. I’m grateful for my time here, but most of all I’m honored the viewers of western Pennsylvania trusted me every day to tell their stories.”

Wright joined WTAE in 1994 as a morning anchor and has worked on every newscast during her tenure. Her broadcast career at the station spans more than three decades. She has received multiple awards, including three regional Emmy awards.

“Michelle is a true journalist — dedicated to seeking facts, with an unshakeable delivery of breaking news stories which have impacted southwestern Pennsylvania for three decades,” said WTAE President and General Manager Charles W. Wolfertz III. “Pittsburghers remember her as a trusted voice for historic stories during her career like the Quecreek Mine Rescue and the September 11th terrorist attacks.”

In addition to her reporting, Wright has been active in local charitable efforts, including WTAE-TV’s Project Bundle-Up, the Komen Pittsburgh More Than Pink Walk and work with the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

“Michelle is one of Pittsburgh’s most respected news anchors — and a driving force behind this team’s impactful work,” said WTAE News Director Baylor Long. “From her efforts in the newsroom to her time as an adjunct professor at Point Park University, Michelle has shaped countless young broadcasters and left a remarkable legacy.”