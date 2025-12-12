Arkansas PBS to rebrand as Arkansas TV, ending PBS affiliation in 2026

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Arkansas’s statewide public television network will change its name to Arkansas TV and discontinue its membership with PBS, the Arkansas Educational Television Commission announced Dec. 11.

The rebrand takes effect immediately, with the PBS disaffiliation scheduled for July 1, 2026. The changes follow a $2.5 million annual funding loss from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting earlier this year.

The commission cited the cost of PBS membership dues — nearly $2.5 million annually — as a primary factor in the decision. A network-wide review determined the expense was not financially sustainable.

“Public television in Arkansas is not going away,” said Carlton Wing, executive director and CEO of Arkansas TV. “In fact, we invite you to join our vision for an increased focus on local programming.”

The name change marks a return to the network’s original identity as a locally focused broadcaster. Founded in 1966, the network was previously known as AETN and later Arkansas PBS. The new name is intended to reflect a broader commitment to Arkansas-based storytelling and content production.

According to the network, programming through June 30, 2026, will remain largely unchanged. After that date, Arkansas TV will introduce a new slate of local productions. These include two children’s series, two food-related series and two history series. Additional projects are in early development.

Arkansas TV also pledged continued support for public safety communications and K-12 education resources across the state.

The network will continue to operate its broadcast channels across Arkansas, including KETS in Little Rock, KEMV in Mountain View, KETG in Arkadelphia and others. Viewers will begin seeing the Arkansas TV name appear on broadcast, digital and social media platforms over the coming months.

The network emphasized that PBS content may still be available through other platforms. Further information is available at myarpbs.org/ArkansasTV.