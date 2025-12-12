Gray Media launches ‘We the People’ initiative for America 250 commemoration

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Gray Media has launched a company-wide storytelling initiative to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States. The project, titled “We the People,” features original stories from Gray stations across the country that connect national history to local communities.

The initiative includes reporting from all regions of the country, including Alaska, Hawaii, Maine, Florida and Nevada. Gray journalists are producing stories around themes such as civic service, military history, civil rights, innovation and local landmarks.

“America 250 is not just about a date on the calendar; it’s about who we are as a country and how we got here,” said Sandy Breland, executive vice president and chief operating officer. “As our journalists recall significant events from the communities in which they live, we can offer a picture of the American story.”

Stories featured under the initiative include:

Restoration efforts by volunteers in Vermont on Revolutionary War gravestones

Coverage of the Battles of Kings Mountain and Sullivan’s Island in the Carolinas

Features on espionage and law at Old New-Gate Prison in Connecticut

Veteran profiles from Nebraska, Illinois and Georgia

Civil rights preservation projects in West Virginia and along the Ohio River

Historical and cultural features in Tennessee, North Carolina and Wisconsin

Stories of resilience and community adaptation in Texas, West Virginia and the Midwest

Gray’s America 250 content is being distributed through its broadcast, digital and streaming platforms. Coverage will continue through July 4, 2026, with new stories added regularly.

“As we approach this milestone, we want our communities to see themselves in the history of the United States,” said Hilton Howell, Gray’s executive chairman. “Whether it’s a small-town parade, a neighborhood museum, a historic battlefield, or one person changing lives, these stories show how ‘We the People’ continues to define America.”

The full library of features will continue to grow throughout the semiquincentennial period.

