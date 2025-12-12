Ines de La Cuetara, Will McDuffie among new reporters joining MS Now

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

MS Now has announced a group of new hires as the news organization continues to expand its newsroom operations following its separation from Comcast.

Ines de La Cuetara will join the network as an international reporter based in London. She was previously based in Paris for ABC News, where she covered major international stories including the Israel–Hamas war, the war in Ukraine, the papal conclave, the Paris Olympics and the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Will McDuffie is joining as a reporter based in New York. He will cover national implications of the incoming mayoral tenure of Zohran Mamdani and report on political developments ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. McDuffie previously served as a campaign reporter and field producer at ABC News, where he contributed to coverage of Robert Kennedy Jr.’s first year as secretary of health and human services.

Josh Einiger joins MS Now as a senior transportation and aviation reporter. He previously worked for 16 years at WABC in New York, where he led coverage of the Israel–Hamas war and reported from the Ukraine–Poland border during the refugee crisis.

Britt Miller will serve as an overnight anchor and reporter. Her most recent role was at NBC 4 New York. She has also worked as an anchor at News 12 New Jersey, News 12 New York and CBS Atlanta.

Nick McCool has also joined as an overnight anchor and reporter. He previously worked at NBC News as a segment producer for “NBC News Now’s Top Story with Tom Llamas.” While there, he produced interviews with political figures including House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.