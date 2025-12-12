Stephen Arnold Music provides sonic branding for 2025 MLS Cup Final

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Stephen Arnold Music delivered custom music and sonic branding for the 2025 MLS Cup Final, held Dec. 6 at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The match, which aired globally on Fox and Apple TV, ended with Inter Miami CF defeating Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

SAM collaborated with Major League Soccer’s senior manager of operations, Grace Leonard, to provide production music and audio branding assets. The company supplied music from The Vault, its production music library, for the pregame video shown in-stadium and the postgame trophy ceremony, which aired on broadcast and in the stadium.

SAM delivered stems and custom sub-mixes for each track, offering MLS flexibility in shaping the audio to support its visual content. The pregame music included a trailer-style theme combining orchestral and electronic instrumentation with heavy percussion. For the trophy presentation, the soundtrack featured a hybrid orchestral and hip-hop composition designed to match the league’s high-energy tone.

“For U.S. soccer fans, the MLS Cup Final is one of the most anticipated and emotional sports events of the year, especially when Lionel Messi is involved,” said Whitney Arnold, president of music services at SAM. “Collaborating with MLS’s incredible creative team allowed us to select music that captured the intensity and pride surrounding this matchup, elevating the experience for fans in the stadium as well as those watching at home.”

The championship featured Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi and Vancouver’s Thomas Müller in a high-profile matchup. A week earlier, SAM also scored the Eastern Conference Final, where Inter Miami defeated New York City FC. That post-match segment included a trophy walkout by tennis player Carlos Alcaraz and the team celebration.

“Our turnaround on this project was fast, and that’s a challenge we love,” said Russell Boiarsky, director of brand strategy at SAM. “Our team thrives in the world of sports broadcasting. There’s a unique excitement in helping define a championship atmosphere through sound.”

