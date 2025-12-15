Holiday season drives streaming sign-ups, but price still a concern

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. No paywall. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Nearly one-third of U.S. streaming service sign-ups occur between November and January, according to new research from Ampere Analysis.

The company’s data shows that while holiday promotions drive subscriber acquisition, long-term retention depends more on offer structure and perceived value.

The findings are based on Ampere’s analysis of streaming sign-ups between February 2024 and January 2025. Approximately one-third of new subscriptions took place during the holiday period, with Black Friday serving as a key catalyst. Eight of the 10 largest U.S. streaming platforms launched promotional offers during the Black Friday period, with discounts ranging from $20 to $108.

Despite the spike in sign-ups, only three platforms achieved better retention rates for customers acquired between Nov. 24 and Dec. 2 than during the rest of the year. Ampere’s analysis found that longer promotional periods and higher-value discounts correlated with improved retention outcomes.

The report also highlighted cost sensitivity as a major factor in consumer churn. In Ampere’s third-quarter 2025 consumer survey, 57 percent of U.S. respondents cited price as a primary reason for cancelling a streaming service.

“The festive period continues to stand out as a critical moment for U.S. streamers, but while promotional activity plays an important role, analysis shows that winning — and keeping — festive consumers requires a broader, more considered strategy,” said Olivia Deane, research manager at Ampere Analysis.

“Platforms that combine well-structured seasonal offers with strong content, and clear ongoing value are best placed to turn festive acquisition into long-term retention.”

Ampere’s research suggests that holiday marketing efforts may be more effective when paired with strategies designed to enhance long-term engagement, such as extended trial periods and bundling content with perceived value.