Katie Pavlich to anchor new 10 p.m. ET show on NewsNation

NewsNation announced Monday that journalist and commentator Katie Pavlich will join the network as the host of a new weeknight program airing at 10 p.m. ET, starting in early 2026.

The new show will expand NewsNation’s primetime political coverage by adding an hour focused on the day’s leading political news stories. The program will feature analysis, panel discussions, and interviews with newsmakers.

“Katie is a seasoned journalist and commentator, and we believe her unique voice will be a tremendous asset to our primetime audience,” said Sean Compton, president of Nexstar Networks.

Pavlich said she looks forward to contributing to the network’s programming.

“I am honored to join NewsNation during this dynamic period in its development, and the opportunity to anchor a primetime program is an exceptional privilege,” she said. “It’s a front row seat to history — I can’t wait to buckle in and get started.”

Pavlich will cover topics including free speech, culture, immigration, national security and foreign policy. Her show will join a primetime schedule that includes “Elizabeth Vargas Reports” at 7 p.m. ET, “Cuomo” at 8 p.m., and “On Balance with Leland Vittert” at 9 p.m. (another ex-Fox personality).

Pavlich most recently served as news editor of Townhall.com, where she worked for 16 years. She has been a contributor to Fox News Channel since 2013, appearing on “The Five” and guest hosting several primetime programs. She is the author of multiple books, including “Fast and Furious” and “Assault & Flattery,” both of which appeared on the New York Times bestseller list.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Arizona.