FCC revises LPTV station rules after 40 years

The Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously Dec. 18 to revise rules governing low power television stations, addressing inconsistencies that have emerged as the broadcast industry evolved over four decades.

The order affects stations in the LPTV service, which includes low power television stations, TV translator stations and Class A television stations. These facilities deliver free over-the-air programming to viewers in rural areas and specific urban markets. In some communities, LPTV stations provide the only source of local news and emergency information.

Key rule changes

The commission adopted the following modifications:

Facility relocations: Standardized distance measurements to antenna reference coordinates rather than community of license. Set maximum relocation distance at 49.1 kilometers for minor modifications. Rejected proposals to eliminate limits or extend distances to 40, 45 or 60 miles.

Standardized distance measurements to antenna reference coordinates rather than community of license. Set maximum relocation distance at 49.1 kilometers for minor modifications. Rejected proposals to eliminate limits or extend distances to 40, 45 or 60 miles. Community of license: Required stations to designate communities where protected service contours overlap with recognized boundaries. Permitted use of county names or unincorporated area names for rural stations. Established six-month compliance period with waived filing fees.

Required stations to designate communities where protected service contours overlap with recognized boundaries. Permitted use of county names or unincorporated area names for rural stations. Established six-month compliance period with waived filing fees. Call signs: Required LPTV stations to use four-letter call signs with “-LD” suffix and Class A stations to use “-CD” suffix. TV translators must use alphanumeric call signs with “-D” suffix. Grandfathered existing call signs for licensed stations unless service designation changes.

Required LPTV stations to use four-letter call signs with “-LD” suffix and Class A stations to use “-CD” suffix. TV translators must use alphanumeric call signs with “-D” suffix. Grandfathered existing call signs for licensed stations unless service designation changes. Programming requirements: Codified minimum video programming standards. Clarified that test patterns, slides and still pictures with unrelated audio do not satisfy video program signal requirements.

Codified minimum video programming standards. Clarified that test patterns, slides and still pictures with unrelated audio do not satisfy video program signal requirements. Emergency alerts: Specified that all LPTV stations must comply with EAS equipment requirements. Exempted TV translators that entirely rebroadcast another station’s programming including EAS content.

Specified that all LPTV stations must comply with EAS equipment requirements. Exempted TV translators that entirely rebroadcast another station’s programming including EAS content. Technical specifications: Required channel 14 stations to use stringent or full-service emission masks to prevent land mobile radio interference. Required uniform emission masks across all distributed transmission system transmitter sites. Codified one-square-kilometer maximum grid resolution for interference analyses.

Required channel 14 stations to use stringent or full-service emission masks to prevent land mobile radio interference. Required uniform emission masks across all distributed transmission system transmitter sites. Codified one-square-kilometer maximum grid resolution for interference analyses. Displacement procedures: Eliminated 30-day public notice period for displacement applications. Enumerated specific circumstances qualifying stations for displacement including interference thresholds and land mobile operations. Required displacement applications to include basis explanations.

Eliminated 30-day public notice period for displacement applications. Enumerated specific circumstances qualifying stations for displacement including interference thresholds and land mobile operations. Required displacement applications to include basis explanations. Channel sharing: Established procedures for sharee stations to obtain independent channels through major modification applications when sharing arrangements terminate.

Spectrum limits: Prohibited operations above channel 36. Deleted obsolete 600 MHz band notification provisions.

The FCC established the LPTV service in 1982 to extend television access to areas not served by full-power broadcasters. The service has expanded to include thousands of stations operating in every state and territory, with programming ranging from locally produced content to affiliations with national broadcast networks.

“These broadcasters provide programming ranging from niche local produced content to some that are affiliated with national broadcast networks and everything in between,” said Commissioner Anna Gomez, who supported the order. “Updating the applicable rules for clarity to eliminate confusion will simplify and improve processes for broadcasters and for commission staff.”

The vote occurred as the commission faces scrutiny over its approach to broadcast regulation.

Commissioner Trusty noted the order reflects ongoing efforts to align regulations with current market conditions.

“It is essential that we continually assess and update our rules to reflect today’s marketplace and technological realities,” Trusty said.

Carr characterized the action as part of the commission’s efforts to modernize regulations.

“Despite the many changes in broadcasting over the last forty years, our LPTV Service rules have not been updated to keep pace with industry realities or to address regulatory uncertainties where they exist,” Carr said. “That changes today.”

The order does not address broader questions about media consolidation or ownership limits that commissioners discussed during the meeting and subsequent press availability.