Fox News Media schedules three-hour New Year’s Eve special for 2026

Fox News Media will broadcast a trio of hourlong specials on Fox News and distribute companion content across its digital and audio platforms as part of its 2026 New Year’s Eve programming.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Eastern on Dec. 31, the network will present “A New Year with Kat Timpf & Tyrus,” hosted by Fox News contributors Kat Timpf and Tyrus. The special will feature a retrospective on 2025’s news and viral moments, with appearances from Kennedy, Guy Benson, Madison Alworth, and comedian Joe Machi.

At 8 p.m., “Who Can Forget 2025?” will air, featuring Fox News personalities including Brian Kilmeade, Tomi Lahren and Griff Jenkins recapping major news and cultural stories from the past year.

The 11 p.m. hour will be led by Jimmy Failla with “Jimmy Failla’s All-American New Year’s Bash.” Guests scheduled to appear include Lahren, “Bar Rescue” host Jon Taffer, and comedians Aaron Berg and Charles McBee.

Fox News Audio will release several specials accessible via FOXNewsPodcasts.com and major podcast platforms. “Stories of the Year,” a two-hour edition of “FOX News Rundown,” will include commentary from figures such as Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and host Dana Perino.

Additional audio specials include “Echoes of 2025: Lives That Left Their Mark,” which focuses on notable deaths; “2025: A Year of Transition,” a review of the year’s major stories; and “President Donald Trump on the World Stage,” which examines the former president’s influence on global affairs during 2025.

Fox News Media operates a portfolio that includes Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox News Digital, Fox News Audio, Fox News Books, Fox Nation, Fox News International and Fox Weather. Owned by Fox Corporation, the company reports reaching approximately 200 million people each month.