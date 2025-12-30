‘CBS Evening News’ returns to Didot era with new logo design

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CBS News has released the first key art for the revamped “CBS Evening News,” set to debut Jan. 5, 2026, with Tony Dokoupil as anchor. The new branding marks a return to the Didot typeface, which the network first introduced in 1966.

Time will tell whether the full broadcast design package moves away from the deconstructed eye design language adopted by CBS in 2021, which made TT Norms the standard typeface across the network.

The shift to Didot, while maintaining the recent deep blue palette, appears to signal an effort to evoke the program’s earlier visual identity while preserving some continuity from the recent past. The choice comes as CBS attempts to stabilize viewership for a newscast that has undergone multiple anchor changes in recent years.

Dokoupil will take over the anchor desk from John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois, who assumed the role in January 2025. The frequent transitions reflect ongoing efforts by CBS to find a formula that resonates with viewers in a challenging environment for traditional evening newscasts.

The return to Didot, characterized by its high contrast between thick and thin strokes, represents a departure from the modernized aesthetic CBS has pursued. By reverting to typeface choices associated with the program’s past, CBS appears to be attempting to invoke viewer familiarity and trust at a time when network news programs face competition from cable and digital platforms.

“Tony Dokoupil is the person to win [trust in the media] back,” said Bari Weiss, editor-in-chief of CBS News. “That’s because he believes in old school journalistic values: asking the hard questions, following the facts wherever they lead and holding power to account.”

The emphasis on “old school journalistic values” in Weiss’s earlier statements aligns with the visual language of the rebrand, which draws on design elements from an era when the three major broadcast networks dominated American news consumption.

The CBS Didot typeface was created in 1966, reportedly by Freeman Craw for Lou Dorfsman’s CBS identity redesign. One account suggests the design was based on letterforms that William Golden drew for the CBS logo. An alternative account attributes the typeface to George Lois, also working with Golden.

The “Evening News” logo appears to be using Didot LT from Linotype.

The typeface remains in use in select applications and is even used as the “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” logotype.

Dokoupil has co-hosted “CBS Mornings” since 2019, joining Gayle King and Nate Burleson on the program, before moving to the “CBS Evening News.”

He’ll begin his tenure with a ten day, ten city tour titled “Live from America.”