2026 Outlook: Diversified’s innovation leads on specialized AI tools and organizational orchestration

As artificial intelligence moves from pilot programs to production environments, two executives at systems integrator Diversified say the technology will reshape how media organizations operate in 2026.

Jared Timmins, senior vice president of innovation, and Blaine Brown, vice president of innovation and intelligent spaces, shared their views on how AI will affect broadcast workflows, organizational structures and the skills needed to remain competitive. Their observations focus on automation in production environments, specialized AI tools and the importance of adaptation.

AI-directed production

Timmins said AI systems are approaching a point where they can manage broadcast productions with minimal human intervention.

“We’re getting close to the point where a director will just talk to an AI, which will run the entire show,” Timmins said. “Instead of a technical crew switching cameras or managing graphics, the AI will listen, watch the feed and make changes automatically – enabling high-level production at a fraction of the cost.”

He also predicted physical AI robots will become widely available in 2026.

“In 2026, we’ll see hundreds of thousands of physical AI robots available in the marketplace,” Timmins said. “China is leading the charge, but America is picking up fast. These robots will take on real business tasks, moving us from the digital AI layer to the physical world where intelligent machines can act on what we’ve taught them.”

Brown said AI systems will expand beyond text and voice interaction to incorporate spatial and visual awareness.

“2026 will be the year of cognitive AI, with systems that truly sense the world around us,” Brown said. “We’re talking about AI that understands not only the nuance in your voice, but also the spatial and visual context of your environment. It’s the beginning of moving beyond generative AI, toward intelligence that both perceives and takes orchestrated action, and not just responding to prompts.”

Specialized tools and unified systems

Brown said general-purpose chatbots will lose ground to AI tools built for specific business functions.

“Chatbots are out. Purpose-built AI is in,” Brown said. “In 2026, companies will dismiss general use chatbots, which will go out of fashion in favor of more specialized tools that are agentic, work specifically on your behalf and don’t share private information with general LLMs. These purpose-built models will have fewer hallucinations, be more accurate and offer greater security.”

He described an emerging approach where AI connects separate business systems.

“The biggest impact of AI in 2026 will be the rise of an intelligent organizational layer, which is essentially a brain for your company,” Brown said. “It will unify project management, design, CRM, collaboration, and data systems through orchestrated AI, ending siloed tools and fragmented workflows.”

Brown said this integration will affect how facilities and production environments function.

“Adding an intelligent orchestration layer to AV and immersive spaces in 2026 will unlock unmatched efficiencies and experiences,” Brown said. “Workflows will become more autonomous, blending in-room intelligence with broader AI-powered capabilities. This shift will transform static experiences to intelligent, operationalized environments, enabling teams to move faster and operate at lower cost; all while improving user experiences.”

Timmins said organizations that delay AI adoption will face difficulties.

“Early adopters of AI will continue to win,” Timmins said. “If you wait for Microsoft to finalize an AI and you don’t build the capabilities or learn the basics now, the catch-up you will have to play later will be detrimental to your success. Those who will benefit most are already using AI to improve their day-to-day operations. If you aren’t, you’re already behind.”

He said the technology changes how different generations work.

“AI puts boomers and Gen Z on the same playing field, if they are agile enough to use it,” Timmins said. “The knowledge worker age is shifting rapidly into the knowledge orchestration age, and those who aren’t using AI now are missing out on key learnings. This knowledge begins at the top. It’s imperative that leaders become advanced users of AI to understand how and why it’s the tech of the future.”

Timmins said the ability to learn and adapt will determine which organizations succeed.

“The key metric to measure future success is learning agility, how fast people can adapt and learn new things,” Timmins said. “The next generation of great employees will have both adaptability and neurological resilience. They’ll be able to see what’s changing, embrace it, and turn it into an advantage.”