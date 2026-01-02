CES 2026: Pearl TV launches converter box program to support ATSC 3.0 transition

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Pearl TV has announced the launch of a converter box program aimed at making NextGen TV, the ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard, accessible to consumers without the need to purchase new television sets.

The NextGen TV Converter Box Program is intended to support affordable devices that connect to existing TVs and antennas, allowing over-the-air viewers to access new services while continuing to receive free local broadcast channels.

The program comes as the Federal Communications Commission evaluates future steps in the ATSC 3.0 transition.

Pearl TV said the initiative aligns with the FCC’s policy goals on consumer access, affordability and service continuity.

“Pearl’s NextGen TV Converter Box Program specification is being developed now and will be informed by consumer research, broadcaster requirements, retail pricing requirements, labeling and certification specifications, and ongoing discussions with device manufacturers,” said Anne Schelle, managing director at Pearl TV.

The program will provide a certification and interoperability framework, and will be open to qualified manufacturers that meet baseline requirements and affordability goals. Pearl TV expects that the first converter boxes could be available later in 2026.

At CES 2026, Pearl TV will exhibit early examples of converter boxes developed in collaboration with partners. Products on display will include devices from ADTH and a jointly developed model from Skyworth and iWedia. Pearl TV is also in discussions with additional manufacturers, including Zinwell.

The program is supported by consumer research conducted by Magid, which found that viewers value low-cost options that maintain access to news, weather, sports and entertainment without requiring a new television. Magid executive vice president Bill Hague said the findings echo earlier research from 2016, when initial NextGen TV planning began.

“This study shows that consumers are open to purchasing a converter box and many are excited about the idea of it providing a higher quality, more reliable viewing experience,” Hague said.

The converter box program focuses on core functionality and cost-effectiveness.

In addition to basic models, more advanced devices with features like digital video recording and whole-home networking will also be available through other providers.