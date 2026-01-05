CES 2026: A3SA announces home network solutions for encrypted ATSC 3.0 signals

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Two electronics manufacturers are preparing to offer secure home gateway solutions for distributing ATSC 3.0 broadcast signals across home networks, according to an announcement from the ATSC 3.0 Security Authority (A3SA).

BitRouter’s ZapperBox and Atlanta DTH (ADTH) are each developing devices that allow encrypted over-the-air NextGen TV content to be accessed by multiple screens within a household. Both systems are intended to meet A3SA’s content protection requirements and are expected to operate as verified platforms for secured in-home broadcast distribution.

NEXTGEN TV, powered by the IP-based ATSC 3.0 standard, is now available in the United States with access to more than 600 free, over-the-air channels. The platform supports enhanced services and uses similar security measures as those deployed for streaming content to prevent piracy, hacking and unauthorized access.

“Sports leagues and owners of premium content generally require their content to be delivered with content security which is why over-the-air broadcasting needs content protection to remain competitive with secure streaming options,” said Joe St. Jean, A3SA managing director. “Both BitRouter and ADTH are working on unique solutions aimed at different price points and consumers.”

BitRouter’s approach involves a central ZapperBox multi-tuner receiver connected to a household antenna. This device streams live or recorded content to smaller client receivers throughout the home. The gateway architecture was first announced at the 2025 NAB Show in New York.

“Support for protected content on home gateway connected devices means a seamless experience for viewers,” said Gopal Miglani, BitRouter CEO. “That’s exactly the sort of seamless experience we are developing with the ZapperBox unbound gateway.”

ADTH is testing a software-driven gateway platform based on Android. The company’s system allows ATSC 3.0 content to be streamed from a single receiver to Android TV devices, tablets and smartphones. Future support is planned for Roku, Samsung Tizen and LG webOS. The functionality will be enabled on existing receivers through software updates.

“As viewers increasingly expect to watch content on multiple screens throughout the home, it’s essential that convenience and security advance together,” said Ivy Shou, ADTH president. “Our goal is to let people enjoy the content they love on the screens they already own, without complicated setup.”

Both ZapperBox and ADTH products will be demonstrated this week at CES in the ATSC booth, located near Starbucks in the Central Hall lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center. ZapperBox units are available through Amazon and zapperbox.com. ADTH receivers are available through major online retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and ADTH.com.