Gray Media will mark America’s 250th birthday with an initiative being billed as “We the People.”

“Through our ‘We the People’ initiative, Gray stations across the country are producing hundreds of original stories that connect national history to hometown experiences,” reads an announcement about the effort.

The company aired a special ahead of the celebrations on most of its stations in early December 2025.