iWedia and Skyworth form partnership to support U.S. ATSC 3.0 market
iWedia, a software provider for connected TV devices, and Skyworth, a manufacturer of smart TVs and home entertainment devices, announced a strategic partnership to support the U.S. ATSC 3.0 market. The collaboration aims to deliver a turnkey solution combining iWedia’s ATSC 3.0 software stack with Skyworth’s hardware platforms.
The partnership represents the companies’ first official commercial engagement in the U.S. market. Previously, iWedia and Skyworth had collaborated on technical evaluations and platform compatibility. The new agreement focuses on providing an integrated solution designed for performance, scalability, and long-term lifecycle support.
iWedia’s ATSC 3.0 software stack is integrated with leading system-on-chip vendors and complies with CTA and A3SA certification standards. The company said this enables original equipment manufacturers and operators to enter the market quickly and reliably.
Skyworth’s hardware expertise complements iWedia’s software, offering stability, faster certification cycles, and professional lifecycle support. The combined platform is intended to help operators, broadcasters, and retail brands deliver digital TV services to U.S. consumers.
Zivko Radonjic, business development director at iWedia, said the partnership aims to provide product reliability and faster time-to-market by combining certified software with manufacturing capabilities. Miguel Rivera, business development for North America at Skyworth, said the solution supports reliable execution, certification certainty, and long-term support for ATSC 3.0 adoption.
The companies plan to showcase their jointly developed ATSC 3.0 turnkey solution at CES 2026 in Las Vegas from January 6 to 9. The demonstration will highlight performance, stability, and user experience.
Categories
Industry Feed, NextGen TV
The content on this page is provided by the featured companies. NewscastStudio cannot guarantee the accuracy or veracity of any claims about products or services made in this content. The views expressed in this content do not necessarily reflect the views of NewscastStudio or its team. This content may contain trademarks owned by third parties, and those marks are the property of those companies.