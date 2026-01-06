CES 2026: New Xumo platform combines first- and third-party data for targeted streaming ads

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Xumo, the streaming joint venture between Comcast and Charter Communications, has introduced an advanced identity solution aimed at improving audience targeting and campaign measurement for streaming advertisers.

Announced at CES 2026, the platform combines Xumo’s first-party viewership data with third-party data services from TransUnion, The Trade Desk, and LiveRamp. The integration supports privacy-compliant audience targeting across Xumo’s streaming inventory, which includes devices, smart TVs, and free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels.

Jiro Egawa, senior vice president of platform growth and monetization at Xumo, said the identity framework was developed in collaboration with data and identity service providers to support data activation at scale.

“We built this solution alongside the industry’s leading data and identity innovators to deliver measurable outcomes for advertisers,” Egawa said.

The identity infrastructure includes several components: Xumo’s proprietary viewership data, household and demographic data from TransUnion, Unified ID 2.0 identifiers from The Trade Desk, and RampID identifiers from LiveRamp. Together, these enable what the company describes as a more accurate identity layer for ad delivery, match rates, and performance measurement.

Julie Clark, senior vice president of media and entertainment at TransUnion, said the integration with Xumo supports audience precision while maintaining privacy standards.

“Advertisers need solutions that balance precision with privacy, and that’s exactly what this collaboration delivers,” Clark said.

According to Xumo, its system supports interoperability with leading ad tech platforms and enables advertisers to reach viewers across news, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle content in brand-safe environments.

Formed by Comcast and Charter, Xumo includes three business lines: Xumo devices, Xumo Play, and Xumo Enterprise. Xumo Play operates as a free, ad-supported streaming service and is accessible on Xumo devices and other streaming platforms. Xumo Enterprise supports B2B services for content distributors and advertisers.