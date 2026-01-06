CES 2026: Quickplay reports AI-driven viewer engagement gains for broadcasters

Quickplay reported significant business results from its AI tools in 2025, citing performance improvements across viewer engagement, advertising efficiency and content syndication. The company said its cloud-native, AI-integrated video platform delivered measurable benefits for tier-one broadcasters adapting to shifts in digital consumption.

Quickplay attributed gains to the deployment of its AI Studio and Quickplay Shorts tools, part of an open-architecture system built to manage content across linear, over-the-top and social platforms.

The company stated that broadcasters using its platform achieved more than 100 percent increases in watch time for AI-recommended content and more than 130 percent improvements in ad fill rates. According to Quickplay, another broadcaster using the platform saw a 38 percent rise in monthly active users during a launch month, driven by short-form content, along with a 30 percent increase in user retention after a major event.

“AI has removed the execution barrier, allowing broadcasters to operate with creator-level agility while unlocking their unique legacy advantages: scale, trust, and deep libraries of premium content and rights,” said Andre Christensen, Quickplay founder and chief executive officer.

The company positioned its AI approach as part of what it calls the “Operational AI” era, characterized by centralized systems that unify recommendation engines, ad tech, content management and analytics.

“Our open architecture was built to be the motherboard of the Operational AI era,” said Paul Pastor, co-founder and chief business officer. “Clients have seen over 40 percent lower total cost of ownership from cloud-native consolidation and automated workflows, and 70 percent fewer integrations to manage.”

Quickplay said its system helped reduce content production and editing time from 60 minutes to under 5 minutes by using custom AI models to reformat assets into vertical video. The company also reported a 500 percent increase in audience reach through social syndication, and a more than 300 percent increase in content activation via scene-level metadata.

Quickplay added that its platform is vendor-agnostic and capable of integrating with third-party tools, most recently with Gemini 3.0 and Veo 3.1, to support multilingual subtitling and video editing features.

Juan Martin, Quickplay co-founder and chief technology officer, said the platform’s flexibility was designed to eliminate vendor lock-in and enable broadcasters to scale or incorporate new tools without added complexity.

“In 2026, the race is on,” Martin said. “AI is accelerating how quickly we’re generating value for our clients.”

Quickplay is based in Toronto and operates across the United States, India and Europe.