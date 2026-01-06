Smart TVs now primary streaming device in 61 percent of U.S. internet households

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

New research from Parks Associates shows that 61 percent of U.S. internet households now use a smart TV as their primary streaming video device. The findings were released during CES 2026 in Las Vegas as part of the firm’s “Tech Ecosystem Consumer Insights Dashboard.”

The data highlights a continued shift in viewing habits away from streaming media players, game consoles and other connected devices toward integrated smart TV platforms.

Samsung’s Tizen operating system is the most used smart TV OS, with 34 percent of smart TV owners citing it as their primary platform. However, the market remains fragmented, with Roku, LG and Vizio also competing for market share.

When all connected TV devices are considered—including media players and game consoles—Roku holds the largest overall share, with 28 percent of U.S. internet households identifying it as their most-used platform. Roku’s share in the smart TV segment grew from 8 percent in 2020 to 18 percent in 2025, according to the report.

“Smart TVs are the default way consumers access video, and so the OS has become the central point of competition,” said Jennifer Kent, senior vice president and principal analyst at Parks Associates. “Samsung’s leadership reflects the strategic value of platform scale, particularly as advertising, subscriptions, and service integration move directly into the TV interface.”

The findings are based on surveys from 8,000 U.S. internet households and are part of Parks Associates’ broader research on consumer electronics and technology ecosystems.

