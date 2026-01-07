CES 2026: Samsung panel examines FAST growth and impact on streaming ecosystem

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Samsung Electronics hosted a panel discussion at CES 2026 exploring the evolving role of free ad-supported television, or FAST, in the broader streaming landscape. The session, titled “FAST Forward: How New Streaming Models Are Shaping the Next Generation of TV,” took place Jan. 6 at The Wynn in Las Vegas, Nev., as part of the company’s Tech Forum series.

Moderated by Natalie Jarvey of The Ankler, the panel included Salek Brodsky, senior vice president and global head of Samsung TV Plus; Alessandra Catanese, CEO of Smosh; and Bruce Casino, executive vice president of sales and distribution for the United States at NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution.

Panelists discussed how shifting consumer preferences, increasing subscription fatigue and fragmented content platforms are creating demand for simplified viewing models. Brodsky said Samsung TV Plus aims to combine the familiarity of linear television with the benefits of digital distribution.

“Our goal with Samsung TV Plus is to simplify television again and combine the power of linear discovery with a modern, connected experience that feels effortless, curated and truly valuable,” Brodsky said.

Panelists said FAST complements, rather than replaces, traditional and subscription-based models.

They also emphasized its scalability for delivering proven content to wider audiences. Casino said NBCUniversal continues to see performance across distribution platforms when it brings its library content to FAST.

“FAST doesn’t replace traditional distribution, it extends it,” Casino said. “What we’re seeing is that when great content shows up in multiple places, it creates incremental value rather than cannibalization.”

The conversation also highlighted how creators are using FAST to expand beyond social platforms. Catanese said Smosh’s launch of a FAST channel on Samsung TV Plus has helped the company improve production quality and reach new audiences.

Advertisement

Live and interactive programming was another focus of the discussion. Panelists cited examples such as synchronized premieres and real-time participation as strategies that move television from passive consumption toward shared, engaging experiences.

“Authentic content that creates cultural connection and brings people together is what matters most,” Brodsky said. “That’s why we’re investing in live events, creator programming and interactive formats.”