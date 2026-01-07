CES 2026: Vertical video coming to Disney+, new adtech metrics introduced

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Disney+ plans to introduce vertical video content later this year, expanding its format offerings as part of a broader effort to increase daily user engagement on the platform.

The announcement was made during the company’s Tech + Data Showcase held at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

The initiative builds on the company’s previous integration of vertical video, or “Verts,” into the ESPN app, which was relaunched in August.

A Disney announcement described the feature as a “personalized and dynamic feed,” intended to support short-form viewing across categories such as news and entertainment. The company said it aims to evolve the format over time to meet varying content and user needs, with it possibly including original short-form content, repurposed clips from social media and adapted scenes from existing films and series.

The move aligns with broader trends in digital consumption, particularly among younger users.

At the same event, Disney also introduced a new advertising metric, the Brand Impact Metric, which integrates first-party data with third-party measurement to show how brand and performance channels work together to drive outcomes.

Another tool announced at the event will assist advertisers in producing connected TV-ready video spots using existing assets and brand guidelines.