Chris Pulis promoted to CTO of Globecast

Globecast has promoted Chris Pulis to Group Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Chris will oversee Globecast’s global technology strategy, and its technology investments portfolio, driving innovation across infrastructure, engineering, operations, security and service solutions as the company continues its evolution into a modern, cloud-centric media services partner.

Chris joined Globecast in May 2020 and has played a key role in shaping the company’s technical roadmap, particularly across the Americas. As leader of Globecast Americas’ technology organization, he oversaw operations, engineering, IT, security and facilities, while managing the company’s broadcast services portfolio to support growth and innovation.

“Globecast is at a crucial moment as the industry continues its shift toward cloud-based, software-driven media services,” said Chris. “Over the past several years, the focus has been on evolving our technology foundations to be more agile, secure and scalable, while continuing to deliver the reliability our customers expect. I’m excited to take on this role and work with teams across the business to further advance Globecast’s global technology strategy and support customers as they navigate their own digital transformation journeys.”

A seasoned strategist and broadcast technology expert, Chris led the design, construction and relocation of Globecast’s U.S. operations to a new, state-of-the-art facility in Westlake Village, California. The transition marked a significant milestone in Globecast’s shift from hardware-intensive broadcast operations to flexible, virtualized and hybrid cloud-based services, enhancing agility, scalability and service resilience for customers.

Prior to joining Globecast, Chris held senior technology and operations roles at ESPN and Deluxe Entertainment, bringing deep expertise across live broadcasting, content distribution and media infrastructure. He is also a patent holder in content security devices and control systems, reflecting his long-standing commitment to innovation within the media and entertainment industry.

“Chris has been instrumental in advancing Globecast’s technology vision over the past several years,” said Philippe Bernard, Chairman and CEO, Globecast Group. “His proven leadership, deep industry expertise and hands-on experience delivering complex transformation programs make him ideally suited to guide our global technology strategy as we continue to support customers through their own digital and cloud journeys.”