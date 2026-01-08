CES 2026: Fire TV gets redesigned user experience and expanded app support

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Amazon has unveiled a redesigned Fire TV user interface, an updated Fire TV mobile app, and a new lifestyle television called the Amazon Ember Artline.

The company said the updated Fire TV experience is intended to reduce the time viewers spend searching for content. According to Gracenote research cited by Amazon, viewers in the United States now spend an average of 12 minutes looking for something to watch, up from 10.5 minutes in 2023.

The redesigned Fire TV interface includes updated layouts, rounded corners, new color gradients, and revised typography. Amazon said the underlying code has been rebuilt, improving performance by 20 to 30 percent in some cases. The update will roll out as a free software upgrade beginning in February for select Fire TV Stick and Omni models, and later expand to additional devices and regions.

Users can now pin up to 20 apps to the home screen, up from the previous limit of six. A shortcut panel, accessible via the remote’s Home button, provides quick access to audio and display settings, connected smart home devices, and Ring cameras.

Alexa+, Amazon’s generative AI voice assistant, is integrated across the Fire TV interface. The assistant enables users to describe scenes to jump to specific movie moments on Prime Video or to request content based on actors, genres, or themes. Alexa+ also supports voice commands for smart home control, watchlist management, and ambient displays.

Amazon also introduced a new version of the Fire TV mobile app. In addition to remote functionality, the updated app allows users to browse content, manage their watchlist, and play titles directly on a connected TV. The design matches the new Fire TV interface.

The Amazon Ember Artline marks Amazon’s first lifestyle television. The 4K QLED TV features a matte display and is available in sizes ranging from 55 to 65 inches. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Wi-Fi 6. Far-field microphones enable voice interaction with Alexa+, and a feature called Omnisense can turn ambient display features on or off based on room activity.

The television comes with access to more than 2,000 pieces of free artwork and supports Amazon Photos integration. An AI-powered art recommendation tool can suggest artwork based on photos of the room where the TV will be placed. Customers can choose from 10 magnetic frame options to match different interior styles.

The Ember Artline will launch in the United States, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom later in the spring, starting at $899. Customers can sign up for availability notifications starting immediately.

Amazon said it has sold more than 300 million Fire TV devices globally, including those built by third-party manufacturers and its own Amazon-branded TVs.