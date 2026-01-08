CES 2026: Peacock expands Dolby Vision and Atmos to live sports coverage

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBCUniversal’s Peacock will become the first streaming service to implement the full range of Dolby Laboratories’ advanced picture and sound technologies, the companies announced.

The integration includes expanded support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos across live sports, as well as future adoption of Dolby Vision 2 and Dolby AC-4. According to the companies, the move is intended to improve the visual and audio experience across Peacock’s catalog of films, original programming, and live sports coverage.

John Couling, senior vice president of entertainment at Dolby Laboratories, said the partnership is designed to enhance streaming experiences and “raise the bar” for home entertainment. David Bohunek, senior vice president of global video engineering at NBCUniversal, said the effort will help deliver content with high picture and audio quality and “unparalleled reliability.”

Peacock currently supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a growing number of titles. Over the course of 2026, the service plans to expand Dolby coverage to additional live sports events, including “Sunday Night Football,” NBA and MLB broadcasts.

Dolby Vision 2, introduced at IFA 2025, builds on the existing Dolby Vision technology with improvements in picture clarity and motion handling. The updated format is intended to address concerns such as inconsistent brightness levels and visual artifacts, and to provide a more consistent cinematic experience on televisions.

Dolby AC-4, described as the company’s most efficient audio codec, offers improved audio quality with lower bandwidth requirements. It also includes new features such as dialog enhancement and personalization options.

Peacock is expected to begin supporting Dolby Vision 2 and Dolby AC-4 later in 2026. Specific launch dates were not disclosed.