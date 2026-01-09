Broadcast Management Group unveils scalable live production services model

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Broadcast Management Group has introduced a services model designed to offer live production capabilities without the need for traditional broadcast facility investments.

The company’s offering combines centralized infrastructure, remote workflows and scalable staffing through its Network Operations Center and BMG Cloud Control Center. According to the company, the model enables clients to access 1080p HDR and 5.1 surround sound production without building or maintaining on-site systems.

Historically, broadcasters and content producers have relied on dedicated control rooms, edit suites and transmission systems located at individual venues or offices. These facilities often require significant capital expenditure, dedicated real estate, and engineering personnel, with much of the equipment remaining unused outside of peak periods.

BMG’s model uses centralized resources and ultra-low latency connectivity to support live production, postproduction, playout, master control, Media Asset Management and transmission. The company said the model is suited for sports venues, station groups, FAST and OTT platforms, and enterprise video clients.

“Live production is changing quickly, and the old model of building and owning isolated systems at every venue or facility is no longer sustainable for many organizations,” said Todd Mason, chief executive officer of Broadcast Management Group.

Dave Wieler, senior vice president of consulting at the company, said clients can install on-site acquisition systems while BMG provides the core infrastructure and staffing from its centralized facilities.

“This delivers a powerful model that scales efficiently as needs grow,” Wieler said.

Broadcast Management Group said it has used this centralized approach in productions involving between six and 50 cameras from multiple locations. Those feeds are sent to its Washington, D.C., Network Operations Center, where production is completed and distributed. The company said this approach supports quicker deployment and higher production value while lowering capital investment.