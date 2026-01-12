MediaTek integrates iWedia’s ATSC 3.0 software for NextGen TV reception

iWedia’s ATSC 3.0 software stack is now integrated into MediaTek’s system-on-chip platforms used in premium television sets in the U.S., the companies announced.

The software, developed on MediaTek’s advanced SoC platform and operating within the Android environment, provides broadcast functionality for NextGen TV reception. It delivers compliance with ATSC 3.0 standards and aims to optimize signal stability and system integration.

iWedia’s software supports full NextGen TV compliance across audio, video, and hybrid broadband services. The integration is designed to meet the performance requirements of flagship television devices.

Zivko Radonjic, business development director at iWedia, said the cooperation with MediaTek helps manufacturers accelerate time-to-market while maintaining performance standards for NextGen TV viewers.

As adoption of NextGen TV increases in the U.S., iWedia said it remains focused on supporting broadcasters, device manufacturers, and operators with solutions that facilitate ATSC 3.0 integration and certification.

The companies plan to present their collaboration and software solutions at CES 2026 in Las Vegas from January 6 to 9.