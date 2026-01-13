Ampersand debuts political ad platform for verified voter engagement across CTV

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Ampersand has introduced TrueStream Political, a streaming advertising platform designed for political campaigns seeking verified voter engagement across premium, multiscreen content.

The platform uses authenticated data from Comcast, Charter and Cox, which collectively reach approximately 120 million households. It aims to address challenges political advertisers face in connected TV environments, such as unauthenticated signals, inconsistent identity data and exposure to brand-unsafe content.

According to Ampersand, TrueStream Political consolidates premium streaming inventory and household-level audience signals into a single offering for political advertisers. The company stated the platform provides deterministic identity data and consistent measurement across screens.

“Political advertisers are being forced to choose between scale and certainty, and that tradeoff is unacceptable,” said Al Behmoiras, vice president of political streaming at Ampersand. “TrueStream Political eliminates that compromise by delivering authenticated household-level reach, exceptional match fidelity and the premium environments campaigns require.”

The platform was developed in response to increased scrutiny over ad spend effectiveness and a need for greater transparency in voter targeting. It is designed to reduce inefficiencies and fragmentation associated with open-exchange inventory and disparate streaming sources.

Ampersand said TrueStream Political provides consistent cross-screen execution and measurement, access to fraud-free and brand-safe content, and authenticated audience data for voter outreach. The company emphasized that the platform does not rely on probabilistic data, which can lead to inflated reach and inaccurate targeting.

Danny Jester, a partner at political communications firm GMMB, said campaigns are under growing pressure to prove media effectiveness.

“Building on the scale of traditional and addressable TV, innovative streaming solutions that bring greater precision, transparency and premium reach are becoming an essential addition to modern political media strategies,” Jester said.

Ampersand said the new platform simplifies media buying for political advertisers by offering a single access point to authenticated inventory and deterministic viewership data during peak election periods.

The launch extends Ampersand’s strategy of offering audience-first solutions for advertisers, with a focus on data privacy and transparency in digital video environments.