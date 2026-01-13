Fanatics and OBB Media form joint venture to launch Fanatics Studios

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Fanatics and OBB Media have launched a joint venture, Fanatics Studios, to produce and distribute original sports-focused content across a range of formats. The companies said the new studio will independently finance and create projects spanning scripted and unscripted series, documentaries, feature films and digital media.

Fanatics Studios combines Fanatics’ reach in the sports industry with OBB Media’s production capabilities. The studio will serve as the exclusive entity for all sports-related content from both companies, with physical production handled by OBB Pictures. Michael D. Ratner will lead Fanatics Studios as chief executive while continuing to oversee OBB Media’s other operations.

The venture is launching with several projects and strategic partnerships. These include a content deal with the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, under which Fanatics Studios will produce promotional films and digital content leading up to and during the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles. The studio will also produce the official Olympic film for LA28.

Fanatics Studios will also produce the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, a live televised event in March from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, featuring Tom Brady and other athletes. Related content includes “One More Drive,” a multi-part docuseries following Brady’s return from retirement as he prepares for the event and potentially for the 2028 Olympics, where flag football will debut as a medal sport.

Other confirmed projects include a multi-project collaboration with ESPN, which covers hours of programming through 2027 and includes continued production of the “Fanatics Fest All Access” special. Fanatics Studios will also co-produce the 2026 ESPY Awards with ESPN and Full Day Productions.

A partnership with WWE will include several digital series featuring talent such as Cody Rhodes, Stephanie McMahon and The Undertaker, to be distributed via WWE’s YouTube and social platforms. Additionally, Fanatics Studios will debut an unscripted BBQ travel series with Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Fanatics Studios also announced an agreement with Major League Baseball to produce original content, including a docuseries on the 2026 World Baseball Classic in collaboration with Box To Box Films.

Fanatics and OBB Media said the new venture will extend their existing relationship, which includes a 10-year agreement to co-produce Fanatics Fest. The event is scheduled to return to New York’s Javits Center from July 16–19.

Projects previously produced by OBB Sports, such as “Cold as Balls” with Kevin Hart and the documentary “Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa,” will remain separate from the new venture.

Michael Rubin, founder and CEO of Fanatics, said the venture adds a “content and media business” to the company’s broader platform, while Ratner said the studio will focus on content that sits at the intersection of sports and pop culture.