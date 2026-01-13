Neal Shapiro to retire as WNET president and CEO at end of 2026

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Neal Shapiro, president and CEO of the WNET Group, will retire at the end of his contract in 2026, the organization announced Monday.

Shapiro, who has led WNET for nearly two decades, will remain in his position until a successor is named. Following the leadership transition, he will take on the role of president emeritus to support fundraising and strategic objectives.

“Leading WNET has been the privilege of my professional career,” Shapiro said in a statement. “After careful consideration, I believe this is the right time to pass the torch to new leadership who will build on our momentum and guide WNET through its next chapter.”

The WNET Group’s Board of Trustees has initiated a comprehensive search for the next chief executive and said additional details will be announced in the coming months.

During Shapiro’s tenure, WNET expanded its operations from a traditional broadcast organization to a multi-platform public media company. The organization launched digital initiatives, implemented cost-saving technology, and increased revenues. It also introduced new programming across its local and national platforms, including “ALL ARTS”, daily news and science series, and the “Treasures of New York” library.

Shapiro oversaw the acquisition and modernization of New Jersey’s public television network, now branded as NJ PBS, as well as Long Island’s NPR station, WLIW. Under his leadership, WNET partnered with for-profit and nonprofit news organizations, including CNN and Newsday, and prepared for a 2026 headquarters move intended to reduce overhead by more than 60 percent.

WNET also contributed to systemwide public media infrastructure with the development of CentralCast, a master control facility serving more than half of PBS stations, and Wavelength, a content-sharing platform for local arts programming.

“We are deeply grateful for Neal’s exceptional leadership,” said James A. Attwood Jr., chair of the board. “His vision, integrity and unwavering commitment to our mission have elevated public media and strengthened our service to millions of viewers.”

The board stated it remains committed to WNET’s mission as it navigates a changing media environment.