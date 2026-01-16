CBS responds to viral image of sponsored ‘Whiskey Fridays’ set

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

An image of a CBS News studio dressed up as a classic bar sporting the title “Whiskey Fridays” has been circulating online, which CBS is denying was intended for broadcast.

The images, which were leaked to Zeteo News on Jan. 12 and 13, 2026, quickly circulated, sparking questions about whether the setup shown would be for a “CBS Evening News” segment.

Update — Here is another clearer view of the "Whiskey Fridays with Tony Dokoupil" staging at CBS News: — Prem Thakker ツ (@premthakker.bsky.social) 2026-01-14T16:52:20.654Z

The images, reportedly snapped by a staffer working in the broadcast center, showed the LED volume in Studio 47 at the CBS Broadcast Center, which sits adjacent to a newsroom space, filled with imagery that transformed the space into a paneled wood bar. It also sported a section suggesting a Jack Daniel’s sponsorship.

The photos also notably included the studio’s curved anchor desk with a “CBS Evening News” banner — under its old look — shown on its LED ribbon.

To be clear, CBS did not build a bar set in the studio — the background is simply the image of a bar space done in quasi-3D style, essentially serving as a virtual set extension.

“CBS Evening News” had been using the LED installation prior to newly appointed anchor Tony Dokoupil taking over, though the panels were filled with simulated wood columns, faux window-like views, and spaces for video wall-style graphics.

For the first weekday edition, Dokoupil ended up anchoring from the space, but with the cameras flipped around to showcase him in front of the newsroom. He had been scheduled to anchor from Miami, but breaking news meant the network opted to push those plans a day.

It’s not clear if “Evening” will return to using the LED volume after Dokoupil’s multi-city tour concludes, but some reports indicated the network might still be working on a final look for the broadcast.

CBS News has since released a statement saying the bar images were for a “potential non-televised, in-person private event.”

“This is not a segment for broadcast. This is not a real title. This is not a real sponsor. And this is not a real story,” the network said in a statement. It also called it an “experimental mockup” created by its graphics team that featured “placeholder text.”

Some reports have indicated that CBS was simply using the Jack Daniel’s logo as part of that “placeholder text.”

Jack Daniel’s parent, Brown-Forman Corporation, also denied any involvement in the project.

The network did not elaborate on what type of event the look may have been created for.

It’s certainly possible the network might be holding an in-person event using the space centered around Dokoupil and the idea of a bar-like environment or how a sponsor might be involved, if at all.

It’s not unusual for network anchors to participate in promotional events, though they are typically focused more on promoting the broadcast, news division or network itself. In many of these cases, the events may be targeted toward staffers at affiliate stations, advertisers or similar groups.

Industry insiders have questioned whether or not CBS’s claims are entirely accurate.

Before CBS’s statement, there was speculation that the setup could be used for an “Evening News” segment — presumably airing on Fridays. Others noted the possibility that CBS was considering a weekly digital show with Dokoupil.

No matter its purpose, the fact CBS was considering attaching Dokoupil’s name to a potential event with a named sponsor is interesting. While it wouldn’t be the first time such an arrangement has happened — including for on-air events — it does introduce questions about the blurring of lines between marketing and editorial functions.

CBS News is already under scrutiny following its 2025 merger with Skydance Media. Since then, the network appointed conservative commentator Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief. Weiss reportedly delayed airing a “60 Minutes” story that she felt was critical of the Trump Administration and lacked additional context.

The network’s use of the phrase “this is not a real story” is also cause for pause. The statement sounds suspiciously close to the now-popular “fake news” cry, and also packs a bit of irony, given that it’s coming from a news outlet, which, at least on the surface, claims independence and fairness, and should not simply allow another organization to define what is newsworthy or not.