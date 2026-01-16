Perry Russom named ABC News correspondent and weekend co-anchor at WABC

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Perry Russom has been named a correspondent for ABC News and will also join WABC as co-anchor of the weekend morning editions of “Eyewitness News,” the network announced.

Based in New York, Russom will co-anchor Saturday and Sunday broadcasts alongside Michelle Charlesworth. He previously served as a multiplatform reporter for ABC News in Washington, D.C., covering major national and international stories.

“We’re excited to welcome Perry to ‘Eyewitness News’ Weekend in this new role,” said Marilu Galvez, president and general manager of WABC-TV. “His on-air presence, collaborative approach and dedication to covering the communities he’s called home, make him a tremendous addition to the team.”

During his time in Washington, Russom contributed to ABC’s coverage of the midair crash near Reagan National Airport, the 2024 Republican National Convention, and the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

Before joining ABC News, Russom was a reporter for CNBC. His coverage there included reporting on the Ukraine–Poland border during the humanitarian crisis, the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and Hurricane Ian’s impact in Fort Myers, Florida.

Russom has also worked as a reporter at WBTS in Boston, where he received three regional Emmy Awards. He previously held positions at WPRI in Providence, Rhode Island, and WBNG in Binghamton, New York.

He began his journalism career as a desk assistant at KYW Newsradio in Philadelphia at age 18.