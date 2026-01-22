Fox Nation signs long-term streaming deal with Real American Freestyle

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Fox Nation has extended its partnership with Real American Freestyle, securing a long-term agreement to remain the exclusive streaming platform for the freestyle wrestling league.

The deal was announced by Fox Nation’s Lauren Petterson on Jan. 22. The platform will stream all future RAF matches, including live events featuring athletes such as Bo Nickal, Wyatt Hendrickson, Colby Covington and Michael Chandler.

RAF was founded by the late professional wrestler Hulk Hogan, along with CEO Chad Bronstein, Chief Media Officer Eric Bischoff and Chief Operating Officer Izzy Martinez. The league has gained attention for its mix of high-level wrestling and entertainment-driven presentation.

The most recent event, RAF05, took place earlier in January in Sunrise, Fla., and generated the highest single-day subscriber acquisition for Fox Nation in more than a year, according to the company.

“We’re incredibly proud of what has been built over the first five events and the strong momentum Real American Freestyle has generated,” Petterson said. “They have been great partners who share our commitment to delivering premium content.”

Bronstein said the new deal demonstrates continued interest from audiences and confidence from Fox Nation.

“This extension reflects the momentum we’ve been building since the first event and the incredible partnership we’ve developed,” Bronstein said.

Bischoff said the league has drawn core wrestling fans while also expanding its audience. “Elite athletes, real stories, clear stakes, and crossover matchups that bring audiences together,” he said.

RAF’s next event, RAF06, will be held Feb. 28 at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz. The league also plans to expand internationally later in the year.

In addition to live matches, Fox Nation will release a new special on Jan. 29 titled “RAF: Wrestling’s Greatest Takedowns.” Hosted by Covington, the program will feature highlights from previous events.