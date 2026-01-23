RTDNA Foundation names 2026 First Amendment Award recipients

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The RTDNA Foundation will recognize 12 individuals and organizations at the 2026 First Amendment Awards, scheduled for March 12 at the Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C. The annual event honors efforts to protect the rights guaranteed under the First Amendment and to promote responsible journalism.

Honorees include journalists, news organizations, and advocates who, according to the Foundation, have demonstrated a commitment to press freedom through their reporting, leadership, or public service. The awards have been presented annually since 1991.

“The journalists, organizations and individuals we honor today stand as powerful examples of courage, integrity and unwavering commitment to the free flow of information,” said RTDNA Foundation President Tara Puckey.

Among those recognized this year are Juju Chang of ABC News and Vladimir Duthiers of CBS News, both selected for their work covering complex and challenging stories. Tom Llamas of NBC News was cited for his efforts to expand audience reach through traditional and streaming platforms.

Jennifer Griffin, a Fox News correspondent, was honored for her reporting on the Pentagon and her opposition to new press-access restrictions. Manu Raju of CNN was cited for his Capitol Hill reporting.

The Foundation will also honor Bill Owens, former executive producer of “60 Minutes”, who resigned in 2025, citing editorial concerns. Steve Bertrand, a longtime WGN Radio anchor, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Citation of Courage will go to Asal Rezaei of CBS News Chicago, who was injured while reporting outside an immigration detention facility.

Additional honorees include Kevin Goldberg of the Freedom Forum, recognized for his advocacy work; Jim Rodenbush, formerly of the Indiana Daily Student, for defending student press rights; and Vitus “V” Spehar of Under the Desk News, acknowledged for digital news innovation.

NPR and PBS News will be jointly recognized for continuing public-service journalism after losing federal funding. The Foundation cited their ongoing role in providing free and independent news coverage, particularly in areas underserved by commercial media.

The First Amendment Awards also serve as the Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser, supporting journalism scholarships and programs to sustain the profession.