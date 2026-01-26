Former CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota joins Scripps News

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Former CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota has signed on with FAST Scripps News as a special events anchor.

Right off the back, Cameorta landed an interview with her former CNN colleague Don Lemon, who entered a Minneapolis church that later became the site of a protest against immigration policy because of an alleged connection between one of its clergy and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Federal officials attempted to charge Lemon in connection to the protest, though a magistrate blocked that request.

Lemon has said he was at the church as a journalist and denied any connection to organizing the event or to directly participating in it, citing a lack of probable cause to bring a criminal complaint. Prosecutors could charge Lemon later if new evidence surfaces.

Lemon and his attorneys have argued his presence is protected by the First Amendment.

Camerota and Lemon also discussed Lemon’s public feud with rapper Nicki Minaj, who has recently grabbed headlines for her support of Donald Trump. Lemon has been vocal about his view that Minaj is parroting administration talking points.

Minaj has no direct connection to the Minneapolis protest and was not present at the event.

Camerota had been at CNN since 2014 but left in 2024 after 10 years with the network. While there, she anchored “New Day” and served in various other on-air roles.

Prior to that, she worked at FNC for 14 years after working at local stations WHDH in Boston and WTTG in Washington, D.C.

It was not immediately clear what her role as special events anchor will entail or whether her role is considered full time.

Camerota is one of several high-profile network journalists who have exited their roles in prominent newsrooms to strike out on their own. This can involve producing their own self-branded content, sometimes in partnership with another personality or media brand. They may also take on contributor, freelance or per-diem gigs with outlets.

Lemon has similarly stayed busy on his own, though his exit from CNN was less amicable than Camerota’s. CNN fired Lemon, reportedly for behind-the-scenes behavior that was in violation of company policies. Camerota’s exist from the network, while sudden, did allow her to say farewell to viewers. The reasons for her exit have never been made clear.

Such trends have been partially driven by larger shifts in the television industry as networks adapt to focus more on streaming. Anecdotal evidence also suggests that networks are looking to scale back payroll, leading them to shed staffers, including high-paid on-air talent.

Branching out also gives talent more flexibility to work on projects that interest them, including ones outside of TV news.

Despite efforts to cut costs, some networks have also started to allow personalities more flexibility to work on their own projects while still keeping them on staff. MSNBC, now MS NOW, even took the step of allowing star hosts Rachel Maddow and Chris Hayes to cut back the number of days they appear on air.

Execs were reportedly eager to keep Maddow from jumping ship to a competitor who might allow her a more flexible schedule and opted to increase her salary despite appearing on-air less frequently.