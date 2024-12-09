Alisyn Camerota leaves CNN

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNN anchor and correspondent Alisyn Camerota has exited the network.

Camerota, who has been with the network since 2014, had most prominently been co-anchor of the network’s morning show “New Day” before exiting the show in 2021 when she was replaced with Brianna Keilar. “New Day” would eventually end in 2022 and be replaced with “CNN This Morning.” That show, in turn, ended in 2024, though its name was recycled for an early morning news block anchored by Kasie Hunt.

Since then, Camerota has jumped around the network’s schedule, appearing on dayside, primetime and weekends as well as contributing reports to other CNN programs, including “The Whole Story.”

The network, however, hadn’t been able to find a prominent permanent spot for her on the schedule, which may have played a role in her departure. Like many media outlets, CNN parent Warner Bros. Discovery is also bracing for more job cuts, so it’s possible Camerota’s exit was connected to that.

Camerota announced her departure both on air and on social media, and encouraged viewers to keep tabs with her on social media for her next moves, which have not been announced.

“I’ve had such l incredible opportunities here these days 10+ years, I’ve interviewed presidents and heroes and extraordinary people — the kind of peak career experiences that I had dreamed of since I was a teenager?” she said during her final broadcast. ”I’m always touched when a viewer comes up and tells me that I helped get them through these challenging times.”

There has been some speculation that should could be headed to MSNBC, which will soon have an open spot on the schedule when Andrea Mitchell moves off her noon eastern block. If she were to resurface at MSNBC, she would follow in the footsteps of other former CNN anchor Ana Cabrera, who jumped to NBC News in 2023.

Camerota has also written a novel called “Amanda Wakes Up” based on her years of experience in TV news, so it’s also possible she may pursue different types of projects outside of a newsroom.

Camerota lost her husband, Tim Lewis, after a battle with pancreatic cancer over the summer of 2024.

Prior to CNN, she worked at Fox’s conservative commentary channel. In the past, she has been reluctant to discuss her time at the network, which is known for reporting false information and conspiracy theories.