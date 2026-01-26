Amagi lists shares on Indian stock exchanges

Amagi announced the public listing of its equity shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange of India.

The company’s initial public offering opened on January 13, 2026, and closed on January 16, 2026, with participation from various investor categories.

Amagi Media Labs is a cloud-native software provider offering solutions for live production, content preparation, distribution, and monetization in the broadcasting and streaming sectors. The company reported it is the largest cloud-native software provider in cloud playout for broadcasting and streaming based on fiscal year 2025 revenues.

At the listing ceremony, Baskar Subramanian, co-founder, managing director, and chief executive officer, stated that less than 10% of the media ecosystem has migrated to the cloud and highlighted streaming as a significant growth area. He outlined the company’s growth strategy, which includes product innovation, geographic expansion, acquisitions, partnerships, and disciplined capital allocation.

Amagi plans to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily for technology and cloud infrastructure expenses totaling 550.64 crore rupees, funding inorganic growth through acquisitions, and general corporate purposes. The technology and infrastructure investments will be deployed in phases through fiscal year 2028.

The initial public offering was managed by Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited, IIFL Capital Services Limited, and Avendus Capital Private Limited.