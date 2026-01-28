Gen Z reports high subscription fatigue despite maintaining multiple streaming services

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

A new report from CivicScience highlights shifting streaming behaviors among Gen Z, revealing a pattern of high engagement alongside widespread subscription fatigue.

The data, based on consumer surveys conducted through late 2025 and early 2026, sheds light on how younger adults are navigating a fragmented media environment.

Despite being early adopters of cord-cutting, the percentage of Gen Z viewers aged 18 to 29 who have moved away from traditional cable has remained flat, holding between 76% and 77% since 2022. At the same time, many in this group continue to carry multiple streaming services. As of the end of 2025, 56% reported holding three or more video-on-demand subscriptions, while another 28% reported having two.

However, subscription fatigue appears to be influencing behavior.

According to CivicScience, 37% of Gen Z streaming subscribers canceled at least one service since December due to feeling overwhelmed. An additional 29% said they intended to cancel a service soon for the same reason, while only 13% reported no fatigue.

This churn behavior is reflected in how Gen Z approaches content. Eight in 10 said they had signed up for a streaming service within the past year to watch a specific show, then canceled or paused the subscription afterward. This rate of churn is significantly higher than older age groups.

Cost-saving strategies are also playing a role in shaping streaming habits. CivicScience found that 52% of Gen Z streamers were using ad-supported tiers as of mid-January. More than half of this group reported spending over $100 per month on subscriptions, making ad-supported plans an appealing way to manage expenses. Nearly 37% of Gen Z subscribers said they currently use a streaming bundle and enjoy it, and another 32% expressed interest in doing so.

Sports remain a key driver of subscription decisions.

Only 25% of Gen Z reported no interest in watching sports — the lowest percentage among all adult generations surveyed. Among those who do watch, 51% said they hold two or more subscriptions specifically to access sports content. While many cancel after a season ends, 45% said they typically keep the subscription year-round.

In a fragmented market, new platform features may influence subscription decisions. Sixty-three percent of Gen Z subscribers said they would be at least somewhat likely to sign up for a platform that offers integrated social features, such as live chat or watch parties.

Social media is also playing an increasingly prominent role in content discovery.

Sixty-one percent of Gen Z respondents said they watch short clips from TV shows or movies on social platforms at least once per week, suggesting that alternative viewing formats are becoming more central to their entertainment habits.

The findings highlight the duality in Gen Z streaming behavior – balancing high engagement and spending with strategic cancellations and cost-cutting approaches. For advertisers, the report suggests that targeting this audience through ad-supported plans and sports content may be effective, particularly for brands in travel and financial services.