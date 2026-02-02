BBC exploring variety of options as its charter nears 2027 renewal

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The BBC is considering changes to how it funds its operations that could involve bringing back the radio license fee or charging for access to digital properties and content.

Currently, most of the BBC’s funding comes from a £174.50 ($238.14 U.S.) per year household television license fee that citizens of the British Isles are supposed to pay. It splits this money with a handful of other British broadcasters.

In 2025, about 23 million households paid the fee, giving the BBC revenue of around £3.8 billion, or around $5.2 billion U.S. However, the broadcaster has estimated it could be missing out on around £550 million from residents who refuse to pay the fee.

While British law requires paying the fee, it’s not clear how well this is enforced and it’s a well-known fact that many homes don’t pay it despite watching one or more of the broadcasters’ content.

The BBC’s royal charter that outlines, among other things, its license fee, is up for renewal in 2027 and top leadership at the broadcaster appears to be eager to offer structures that could help stave off what it sees as decreasing funding and fees that haven’t kept up with inflation.

It’s important to remember that nothing has been finalized and BBC execs appear to be more in a “brainstorm” mode at this point, with a variety of ideas being proposed. It’s not clear how far along the process of the 2027 charter BBC might be or how its approaches might affect other broadcasters that receive funding from the license fee.

While nothing has been confirmed, it’s also hard not wonder if at least some of these ideas are being floated in the public arena as an informal way to gauge reactions and support for potential models.

Among the many options reportedly being explored are implementing a sliding scale structure based on income. Another option would be to bring back the radio licensing fee it dropped in 1971 while lowering its TV fee, effectively spreading out the cost across more residents and presumably lowering the cost per household, something that is of great interest as costs increase around the globe.

Advertisement

Other options could include creating a Netflix-style streaming service that requires a paid subscription or introducing advertising for British viewers (BBC is currently advertising-free for residents who have paid the licensing fee). Another possibility would be to start charging to access some or all of its website, perhaps in a way similar to subscription paywalls that have gone up for CNN, The New York Times and other high-profile media outlets.

Another proposal reportedly calls for British residents to pay the fee when they access content from the broadcaster on other services, including ones that already carry a separate fee. It was unclear how such usage might be tracked.

One route that appears to be a no-go is switching to a tax model as opposed to the current licensing arrangement, but this idea has little support with lawmakers. Lawmakers still appear open to change the funding model in other ways, however.

There could also be other ways to address the issue, possibly in combination with other methods. For example, BBC Studios, a commercial production division, could funnel more of its income into helping cover broader costs, but could need to be permitted to take on more debt in order to expand and grow revenue (it is common for large organizations and corporations to take on debt, especially during growth periods).

While the BBC’s £3.8 billion in income may seem like a hefty amount, content costs for networks such as the BBC can likely soar into the tens of billions, though most of these figures are estimates and could vary from broadcaster to broadcaster based on a variety of factors.

The BBC has seen its licensing income fall every year in the past five years even as operating costs have increased.

Critics of the BBC, including many U.K. officials, say that broadcasters need to rely less on charging the public licensing fees and focus on other ways of opening up revenue streams.