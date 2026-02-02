Olympic Broadcasting Services Milano Cortina effort, by the numbers

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) will deliver coverage across eight sports and 16 disciplines for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, producing more than 6,500 hours of content for broadcasters worldwide.

The host broadcaster, appointed by the International Olympic Committee, will capture 116 medal events and both opening and closing ceremonies across venues in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. OBS will provide more than 900 hours of live competition coverage to media rights-holders, including NBC in the United States and CBC in Canada.

By the numbers

More than 6,500 hours of content provided

More than 900 hours of live action across 8 sports, 16 disciplines and 116 medal events

More than 5,600 hours of additional content

810 production galleries

23 kilometers of cabling

More than 1,200 camera systems

251 mini cameras

140 robotic cameras

32 drones

25 cinematic cameras

17 real-time 360-degree replay systems

15 railcam systems

12 cablecam systems

12 live beauty cameras

50 jibs and cranes

More than 1,800 microphones

22 UHD contribution multilateral feeds

18 multi-clip feeds

44 HD distribution feeds

44 UHD distribution feeds

More than 990 multilateral feeds processed and distributed at the IBC

More than 590 multilateral feeds processed and distributed outside the IBC

2.1 Tbps combined network capacity

200 Gbps broadcast internet

21 media rights-holders

More than 110 broadcast organizations

More than 8,000 MRH accredited personnel

More than 5,000 OBS accredited personnel

100 countries represented by games-time personnel

More than 650 BP students in paid positions

Beyond competition coverage, OBS will provide behind-the-scenes footage, athlete profiles and interviews, features and social media content for rights-holders to customize for their audiences.

OBS will deploy cinematic cameras with shallow depth of field across all venues for tighter close-ups. First-person-view drones will be used across all outdoor sports, including sliding events.

Advanced 360-degree replay systems will use AI to isolate action from backgrounds, creating time-freeze effects. An AI stone-tracking system in curling will use overhead camera arrays to map each stone’s speed, path and timing, visualizing trajectories with on-screen lines and data panels.

Computer vision technology in figure skating will display take-off and landing speeds, jump height, airtime and a map of jump locations. Viewers will hear live coach-to-athlete radio communications in Alpine skiing, paired with on-screen visualizations and translations.

A biathlon split-screen mode will allow broadcasters to combine the main feed with an AI-powered camera tracking individual athletes alongside real-time statistics. OBS will capture athlete reunions with family members following competitions.

AI-powered audio tools will be integrated into production workflows to enhance signature sounds while preserving crowd audio.

Photo and data via Olympic Broadcasting Services.