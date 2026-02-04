Report: Savannah Guthrie’s brother-in-law being held as possible suspect

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Savannah Guthrie’s brother-in-law has reportedly attracted the attention of investigators working on the case of the alleged abduction of Nancy Guthrie, Savannah’s mother.

Tommaso Cioni, who is married to Savannah Guthrie’s sister Annie Cioni, is being considered as a “possible suspect” in the case, according to reporting by former NewsNation host Ashleigh Banfield, citing trusted law enforcement sources.

Annie Cioni’s car has also been reportedly seized by law enforcement, with sources saying the vehicle may have an unspecified connection to Tommaso Cioni.

Reports also indicated that security cameras at Nancy Guthrie’s house appear to have been tampered with.

The two Cionis were allegedly the last people to see Nancy Guthrie on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. Sources said Annie Cioni ate dinner with Nancy Guthrie that evening, but it’s not clear if Tommaso Cioni was there too.

Is is unclear if law enforcement believe Tommaso Ciono could be connected to the alleged ransom note received by TMZ.

Law enforcement also has yet to confirm any of the reports from either NewsNation or TMZ.