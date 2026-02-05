Bitfocus partners with JB&A to expand U.S. presence in AV market

Bitfocus has announced a partnership with California-based JB&A as part of its efforts to expand its presence in the U.S. audiovisual market. The agreement was revealed ahead of the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2026 event, scheduled for February 3–6 at Fira de Barcelona.

The collaboration will allow Bitfocus to leverage JB&A’s established position in the American AV business to promote its software platform, Bitfocus Buttons. This platform enables users to create user interfaces that control a wide range of hardware and software from multiple vendors. It supports over 700 third-party device interfaces.

Bitfocus Buttons is designed to provide users with flexible control options, including custom panels for laptops and tablets, as well as tactile control surfaces such as the Elgato Stream Deck series. JB&A, which specializes in recommending complete workflows, is positioned to assist clients in integrating the software into their live production environments.

Ida Øksdal-Korneliussen, chief operating officer of Bitfocus, said the partnership aligns with the company’s goal to work with leading firms in key regions to better serve professional users. Greg Burgess, executive vice president at JB&A, described Buttons as a technology that offers workflow flexibility and operational security to customers.