Bloomberg launches unified global video hub for live and on-demand content

Bloomberg Media has introduced a redesigned digital video platform that consolidates its live and on-demand video offerings into a single experience across web and mobile. The rollout includes a new “Stream” tab in the Bloomberg mobile app and a revamped video hub on the company’s website.

Bloomberg plans to expand the experience to connected TV platforms in the third quarter of 2026.

The platform features a new interface built for faster access to Bloomberg’s live TV, original series and digital content. Viewers can now access more than 2 million hours of Bloomberg content in one destination.

The redesign includes a proprietary media player offering improved streaming quality, variable playback speeds, and near-instant load times. The player supports dynamic ad insertion and introduces a “visualized radio” mode, combining audio with visual content. Web users can preview video clips by hovering, and mobile users benefit from vertical video formats and picture-in-picture playback.

Bloomberg has added editorial tools that allow its newsroom to adjust the layout of the video feed based on real-time news priorities, from breaking news to explanatory and documentary programming.

For the first time, certain Bloomberg video content will be placed behind a paywall and made available only to subscribers. This change is enabled by the platform’s upgraded infrastructure, which supports content access controls.

“We’re positioning video as a premium platform and expanding how we tell the most important stories from our global newsroom,” said Kristin Powers, Bloomberg’s deputy head of media editorial.

Roman Mackiewicz, Bloomberg Media’s chief information officer, said the company is continuing to invest in a unified video experience across digital and TV platforms. “With one of the world’s largest business video libraries and hundreds of new hours added each month, we’re focused on connecting people to the content they need to make big decisions,” he said.

In 2025, Bloomberg’s total video hours-watched rose 25% year over year, with an average monthly audience exceeding 55 million. Bloomberg’s linear and digital distribution spans 48 international streaming partners and a total household reach of more than 430 million.

The company also operates a proprietary video advertising suite. Its capabilities include contextual ad targeting powered by large language model technology and a tool called Trigr, which matches brand messages with market conditions in real time.

The new video platform hosts Bloomberg’s growing lineup of original formats, such as “Bloomberg Primer”, “Weekly Docs”, and “Microdocs”. Bloomberg recently received a 2026 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award for “Can’t Look Away: The Case Against Social Media”, and earned 2025 News and Documentary Emmy Awards for “Bloomberg Investigates” and “The Future with Hannah Fry”.