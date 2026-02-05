Dalet updates Flex platform with semantic search and AI services

Dalet announced a major update to its Dalet Flex platform, introducing a new semantic search experience, enhanced Adobe Premiere workflows, and embedded AI services. The update aims to support broadcast, sports, and brand-led operations while preparing users for Dalia, Dalet’s agentic AI solution.

Key features of the Dalet Flex LTS release include:

Semantic search integrated into the platform, enabling users to find media assets by meaning and context, even with inconsistent or multilingual metadata.

Upgrades to Dalet Xtend for Adobe Premiere, including offline editing mode, streaming mode for content access without full downloads, smarter remote rendering workflows, and improved project handling and version control.

User experience improvements such as Dynamic Tile View for adaptable layouts suited to various tasks.

Enhanced enterprise capabilities like improved IMF workflow handling and a web-based Dalet Ingest Portal for distributed content contribution.

Introduction of Dalet AI Services with built-in multilingual transcription and plans for OCR, face detection, and translation features.

Aaron Kroger, director of product marketing at Dalet, said the release supports media creation and distribution across various teams and content types without increasing complexity. Erwan Kerfourn, head of product for Dalet Flex, noted that semantic search allows users to locate relevant content without needing detailed knowledge of metadata schemas.

Dalet Flex is used by broadcasters, sports teams, brands, agencies, and marketing teams for media ingestion, creation, management, and distribution with enterprise-grade control and governance.

Dalia, Dalet’s agentic AI workflow solution, is currently in live testing and expected to be widely available in the second quarter of 2026.