First IPMX-compliant solutions announced during ISE event

At ISE 2026 in Barcelona, 48 products from 10 manufacturers were officially certified to the Internet Protocol Media Experience (IPMX) standard, according to an announcement from the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), Video Services Forum (VSF), Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), and European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

The IPMX Product Testing and Certification Event took place in Geneva, Switzerland, where manufacturers submitted products for certification against the IPMX set of open specifications for professional media over IP. The certification event marked the first formal opportunity for products to be tested and verified for compliance with IPMX standards.

Manufacturers with certified products include Bridge Technologies, Matrox, Adeas / Nextera, Panasonic, Cobalt, intoPIX, plexusAV, Megapixel, Novastar, and Evertz. These products met published transport, control, and interoperability requirements and will carry the IPMX branding.

Sam Recine, IPMX Pro AV Working Group Chair at AIMS, said the certification represents a milestone in moving IPMX from specification to deployable technology. He acknowledged contributions from Packetstorm and Meinberg for test infrastructure and timing expertise and thanked the EBU for hosting and administering the certification process.

IPMX is designed to extend SMPTE ST 2110–based media transport and AMWA NMOS–based control into markets such as professional AV, live events, corporate media, and education. The standard supports uncompressed and compressed video workflows, simplified system timing, HDCP, and defined system profiles to enhance scalability and cost-effectiveness in Pro AV environments.

Technical information about IPMX is available at ipmx.io/technical-information. The published IPMX test plan can be found at vsf.tv/technical-recommendations. Additional details about AIMS are available at aimsalliance.org.