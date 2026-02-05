NAB outlines new Central Hall TV and Radio HQ programming for 2026 NAB Show

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The National Association of Broadcasters announced plans to relocate the TV and Radio HQ to the Central Hall show floor for the 2026 NAB Show, scheduled for April 19–22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The TV and Radio HQ, presented by Xperi, will move from West Hall to a central location intended to place broadcast-focused programming and networking closer to the main exhibition floor. NAB said the change is designed to improve access and visibility for broadcasters, exhibitors and members.

The reconfigured space will include the HQ Theater, which will host short-format sessions and live discussions focused on television, radio and audio production. The TV and Radio HQ will also include the NAB Member Lounge, offering a dedicated space for networking and member activities throughout the show.

NAB said the TV and Radio HQ will introduce a workforce development program aimed at industry leaders. The sessions will focus on skills development and organizational strategy related to artificial intelligence, workforce changes and emerging talent models. The sessions will be open to all NAB Show attendees.

“This new Central Hall presence makes it easier for broadcasters, exhibitors and attendees to connect and engage with the conversations shaping the future of television and radio,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president of global connections and events at NAB.

NAB also announced that the Small and Medium Market Radio Forum will take place on Sunday, April 19, at the start of the 2026 NAB Show. The organization said the schedule change is intended to increase participation and better align the forum with other broadcast-focused programming.

The NAB Show Premium Conference will return to North Hall and will include the integrated Broadcast Management and Monetization Conference. NAB said this programming will encompass the Small and Medium Market Radio Forum, the Broadcast Engineering and IT Conference, radio sales and revenue sessions from the Radio Advertising Bureau, and the NAB Leadership Foundation’s Focus on Leadership series.

“By expanding the TV and Radio HQ’s presence on the show floor and aligning key programs with the broader broadcast schedule, we’re creating a more cohesive environment for the broadcast community,” said April Carty-Sipp, executive vice president of industry affairs and innovation at NAB.

Advertisement

NAB Show 2026 is scheduled for April 18–22, with exhibits open April 19–22. The event is produced by the National Association of Broadcasters and focuses on broadcast, media and entertainment technologies.