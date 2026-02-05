NEP Group deploys major global broadcast operation for February events

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NEP Group announced it is deploying one of its largest combinations of broadcast technology and engineering personnel to support a heavy slate of live sports and entertainment productions in February, including Super Bowl LX and the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The company said its operations will span northern Italy and NBC Sports headquarters in Stamford, Conn., where more than 350 engineers and support staff will provide outside broadcast trucks, production facilities, flypacks and specialty capture solutions, along with software-driven workflows.

At the same time, NEP will support Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, Calif., delivering what it described as one of the industry’s largest IP broadcast compounds enabled by its TFC broadcast orchestration platform. Onsite resources for the event include 15 mobile units totaling 29 broadcast trailers.

NEP’s Specialty Capture division will supply more than 60 specialty camera systems for the game, including robotic, high-frame-rate, POV and RF cameras. The company will support 14 customers producing live content across more than seven venues and locations in California, from the San Francisco Bay Area to Los Angeles.

Beyond the Super Bowl, NEP said its global project count in February will surpass 500, with more than 160 productions supported in the Americas alone and more than 50 mobile units deployed across the U.S.

“The scale of what we are providing in the month of February—not only in the U.S., but globally—is remarkable,” said Mike Werteen, president of NEP Americas and global chief commercial officer. “I hesitate to say February will be an all-time record for NEP, because we’ve been around for 40 years and experienced other incredible periods of activity, but this month is as ambitious as I can remember.”

“While February’s headline events will capture the most attention, our success is driven by the hundreds of shows we deliver week in and week out across our portfolio. From national onsite productions to REMI workflows and regional broadcasts, these shows form the backbone of our business. It’s where we prove ourselves every day—earning trust and building long-term partnerships with our customers.”

NEP Group’s Super Bowl LX by the numbers

NEP will have 15 mobile units totaling 29 individual broadcast trailers.

In addition to the traditional broadcast cameras capturing the action on the field, NEP’s Specialty Capture division will supply more than 60 specialty camera systems including robotic, high-frame rate, specialized POV and RF cameras.

For Super Bowl LX, NEP will support 14 different customers producing live content spanning more than seven venues and locations across California, from the San Francisco Bay Area to Los Angeles.

NEP will also deliver productions for the NBA All-Star Game and All-Star Weekend, the NFL Combine, the Daytona 500, AMA Supercross, WWE, UFC, the PGA TOUR, National Rugby League and the start of the Major League Soccer season, along with studio shows such as “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “The Daily Show.”