Scripps reiterates commitment to press freedom in message to employees

The E.W. Scripps Co. reaffirmed its support for journalists and press independence in an internal letter circulated to employees amid heightened tensions for the news media.

In the Feb. 6 message, President and CEO Adam Symson addressed recent high-profile incidents involving journalists being arrested, having homes raided or facing confrontations while covering protests, even though Scripps employees have not been directly affected.

“I want to be clear: At Scripps, we stand unequivocally behind our journalists,” Symson wrote.

Symson said the company would support newsroom staff if they face denied access to public records, criticism or intimidation over accurate reporting, or legal action connected to their work. He added that Scripps’ legal and leadership teams would stand behind employees in such situations.

The letter also referenced the company’s founding principle of “Independence in all things,” emphasizing a continued commitment to reporting without fear or outside influence.

“Journalism has always faced challenges. E.W. Scripps built this company on the promise of ‘Independence in all things.’ A promise that we would seek the truth without fear or favor. That we would stand up to pressure. That we would never let outside forces dictate what we report or how we report it.”

Symson acknowledged the emotional and physical toll current events can have on journalists and employees more broadly and pointed to the company’s employee assistance program as a resource for confidential counseling.

“Our objectives haven’t changed: Be curious. Ask hard questions. Seek the truth. Stay independent,” Symson wrote.