Inside NBC Sports’ temporary Super Bowl LX studios at Levi’s Stadium

NBC Sports‘ coverage of Super Bowl LX included multiple sets on-site at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, incorporating a strong diamond motif with ties to the new graphics package and existing broadcast spaces.

The larger space was set up inside a temporary structure that the network built in the stadium’s Section 131, with the help of partner Innovative Show Design, led by Chris Runnells and Nate Mitchell. This location afforded it a live view of the field and portions of the seating tiers behind it.

Framing out the window was a knee wall and header with a dimensional white diamond-patterned surface meant as a visual nod to the insert and full-screen graphics used during the broadcast. Strategically placed accent lighting plays off the various surface levels, adding dimension and texture to the look.

The space also included an anchor desk, fronted by a curved LED, with distinctive semi-arched wings flanking either side.

Additional nods to the diamond theme could also be found in the header and footer elements that frame the LED video walls on either side of the desk area, where the pattern is created using frosted accents on glass panels mounted in front of gray surfaces.

The white diamond surface makes an additional appearance on either side of the LED array, this time in an upright orientation. Cut plexiglass and grey panels are installed in front of the diamond background using standoffs.

These elements include portions of the NBC peacock, the Vince Lombardi Trophy Super Bowl Trophy and a repeating stack of “LX” Roman numerals. A similar approach is used for a pair of “Super Bowl LX” panels on either side of the knee wall behind the anchor desk.

Other elements include a large dimensional floor logo and rolling monitor sitting atop a stanchion with a similar shape as the desk.

The space is decidedly compact and boxy, as many stadium setups tend to be, given their limited footprint and temporary nature. The dimensional diamond panels not only serve as a connection to the graphics, but are an effective way to bring in depth and dimension to the space.

Innovative Show Design worked with partners BGL OPTO and CYA Productions on the studio technology with cameras from Sony Electronics.

On the field, NBC also had a smaller, collapsible set featuring a similar anchor desk, situated under a structural awning that at least partially disguised the grid. This element was supported by two structural columns featuring a blend of metallic and the white diamond material, the latter of which also appears on the sides of the riser.

Around the Super Bowl venue, NBC had additional shooting locations with the pre-game show moving regularly to keep things visually interesting for viewers, spending only a small fraction of the five-hour buildup behind a desk.

Outside of the traditional broadcast sets, NBC expanded the pre-game show to unique Bay Area locations, including Alcatraz Island and from a ferry in the San Francisco Bay.