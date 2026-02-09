CNN en Español hires Rebeka Smyth to anchor new morning program

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNN en Español announced today that journalist and media executive Rebeka Smyth is joining the network as the anchor of a new morning show set to debut in March 2026.

Smyth, a Mexican‑British journalist with extensive experience in broadcast, digital media, and newsroom leadership, will be based in Miami.

The network did not announce a name for the show, which will be presented in Spanish.

Smyth spent eight years at Telemundo Network, where she served as a main anchor for both morning and evening newscasts and created the successful digital interview series “Sin Filtro.” As a senior correspondent, she covered major global events—including the COVID‑19 pandemic—and conducted high‑profile exclusive interviews, most notably with Emma Coronel, wife of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

Beyond her on‑air work, Smyth served as CEO of Efekto TV News, leading the organization through a financial and operational turnaround. She is an Emmy Award winner and completed a Media Executive Leadership program from the Kellogg School of Management. She holds a BA in Communication from Mexico’s Anáhuac University.

“As we reimagine our mornings, Rebeka brings the perfect blend of journalistic rigor, warmth, and digital storytelling expertise,” said Penny Manis, vice president, editorial & content strategy, CNN en Español in a statement. “Her bilingual perspective and cross‑Americas experience uniquely position her to connect with the U.S. Latino audience while continuing to elevate the biggest stories across Latin America.”